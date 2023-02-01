NCAA Signing Day: Suburban Life area athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, Feb. 1

Here is a list of athletes in the Suburban Life coverage area who were scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the national signing day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Hinsdale Central

Swimming

Remi Bokos – Indian River State College

Andrew Gilbert – Johns Hopkins

Lauren Priest – SMU

Noah Priest – Boston College

Diving

Sami Kassir – UIC

Volleyball

Ethan Du – New York University

Baseball

Max Pavlik – Tufts

Golf

Sarah Thornton – Northwestern

Lemont

Girls Soccer

Paige Bingen – Augustana

Baseball

Mike Biscan – College of DuPage

Patrick Gardner – Heartland Community College

Sean Hollendoner – Illinois Wesleyan

Ryan Klukas – Wisconsin-Parkside

Football

Jacek Blaszynski – Indiana State

Austin Brown – Valparaiso

Luke Hagedorn – Wisconsin-Whitewater

Nick Hawkins – Illinois State

Drew Indestad – Roosevelt University

Noah Taylor – North Dakota State

Girls Basketball

Brooke Panush – North Park

Softball

Frankie Rita – Drake

Montini

Volleyball

Haley Doucet – St. Ambrose

Softball

Taylor Utrata – Wisconsin-Parkside

Football/Track

Jonathan Goff – North Central

Football

Caden Phenkeokaisone – Lake Forest

Evan Raczkowski – Lake Forest

Nazareth

Football

William Beargie – Princeton

Volleyball

Emily Risley – St. Ambrose

Riverside-Brookfield

Girls Cross Country

Bryce Pacourek – University of St. Thomas

Joaliz Rodriguez – Elmhurst University

Ava Connerty – Minot State

Wheaton North

Football

Nathaniel Stevens – Olivet Nazarene