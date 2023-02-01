NCAA Signing Day: Suburban Life area athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, Feb. 1

Here is a list of athletes in the Suburban Life coverage area who were scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the national signing day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Hinsdale Central
Swimming
Remi Bokos – Indian River State College
Andrew Gilbert – Johns Hopkins
Lauren Priest – SMU
Noah Priest – Boston College
Diving
Sami Kassir – UIC
Volleyball
Ethan Du – New York University
Baseball
Max Pavlik – Tufts
Golf
Sarah Thornton – Northwestern
Lemont
Girls Soccer
Paige Bingen – Augustana
Baseball
Mike Biscan – College of DuPage
Patrick Gardner – Heartland Community College
Sean Hollendoner – Illinois Wesleyan
Ryan Klukas – Wisconsin-Parkside
Football
Jacek Blaszynski – Indiana State
Austin Brown – Valparaiso
Luke Hagedorn – Wisconsin-Whitewater
Nick Hawkins – Illinois State
Drew Indestad – Roosevelt University
Noah Taylor – North Dakota State
Girls Basketball
Brooke Panush – North Park
Softball
Frankie Rita – Drake
Montini
Volleyball
Haley Doucet – St. Ambrose
Softball
Taylor Utrata – Wisconsin-Parkside
Football/Track
Jonathan Goff – North Central
Football
Caden Phenkeokaisone – Lake Forest
Evan Raczkowski – Lake Forest
Nazareth
Football
William Beargie – Princeton
Volleyball
Emily Risley – St. Ambrose
Riverside-Brookfield
Girls Cross Country
Bryce Pacourek – University of St. Thomas
Joaliz Rodriguez – Elmhurst University
Ava Connerty – Minot State
Wheaton North
Football
Nathaniel Stevens – Olivet Nazarene