Glen Ellyn Historical Society names interim director

The Glen Ellyn Historical Society has appointed an interim executive director.

Sara Grabenhofer started her new position Monday. She has been vice president of the nonprofit’s board of directors.

Former Executive Director Karen Hall recently stepped down to become CEO of a nonprofit in Oak Brook. Hall took the reins of the historical society in 2015.

The director oversees operations of Stacy’s Tavern Museum, a restored 1840s-era inn on Geneva Road; historical research; volunteer recruitment; educational outreach and other programs.

Grabenhofer also is the chair of “Pioneer Day,” an annual festival that takes visitors back to early settler life. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Elmhurst College and a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University. She is also working to obtain a certificate in digital archiving.

Grabenhofer, her husband Alex and their two daughters live in Glen Ellyn.

