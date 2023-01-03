Metra service stopped near Glen Ellyn after pedestrian killed by freight train

Metra’s Union Pacific West Line is experiencing extensive delays near Glen Ellyn after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Inbound and outbound Metra trains remain halted. The freight train was stopped on the tracks, blocking all three downtown Glen Ellyn crossings at Park Boulevard, Main Street and Prospect Avenue.

The train was not blocking any Wheaton crossings, Deputy Police Chief P.J. Youker said, but College Avenue is closed between Wilmette Street and Hill Avenue while police investigate the pedestrian’s death.

Outbound West Line commuter trains scheduled to depart Chicago’s Ogilvie Transportation Center will be held until further notice, Metra warned.

“The duration of this delay is unknown but extensive delays are expected,” a Metra alert advised.

Glenbard West High School students should use the Taylor Street tunnel to bypass the train tracks, district officials said in a message to parents just before 2 p.m. Police informed the school there was an accident on the tracks on the Wheaton-Glen Ellyn border.

“We believe the blockage will continue through dismissal,” the school message stated. “This will require some students to change their route home. Any student needing to cross the tracks should use the Taylor Street underpass but expect delays.”

The identity of the pedestrian has not been disclosed.

