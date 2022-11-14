Suburban Life girls basketball preview: Five to watch in 2022-23

Here are five girls basketball players to watch in the Suburban Life area this season.
Lenee Beaumont, Benet, sr., G
Indiana recruit and 2021-2022 Suburban Life Player of the Year led Benet to fourth place in Class 4A last season, and the program’s fifth consecutive outright East Suburban Catholic Conference title. Beaumont averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The No. 1-ranked player in Illinois for her position by ESPN, Beaumont will be one of the best players in Illinois this season and is the clear leader of a Redwings’ team with huge aspirations again.
Shannon Blacher, Montini, sr., G/F: A four-year varsity player, Blacher is the leader of a Lady Broncos’ team that won 25 games last season and reached a sectional final. Blacher, a Northern Illinois recruit, averaged 13 points and was second on the team in assists.
Mariann Blass, York, sr., G: One of the best shooters and scorers in the area. Blass, recently signed with Quincy University, averaged 14.5 points and 2.5 3-pointers per game as a junior. A third-year varsity player, Blass will combine with Lizzie Baldridge and Stella Kohl for one of the more dynamic backcourts in the area for a Dukes’ team that should contend for the West Suburban Silver title.
Elle Bruschuk, Willowbrook, jr., G/F: Multi-sport athlete has great length at 5-foot-11 and versatility for a Willowbrook team that won 22 games last season and won the West Suburban Gold. Bruschuk will have even greater responsibility this season as Willowbrook lost three starters.
Grace Carstensen, Nazareth, sr., G: An outstanding shooter with good length at 5-foot-9 whose all-around game has grown, Carstensen is one of four returning starters for a Nazareth team that took second in Class 3A and has legit state title aspirations. Carstensen, recently offered by Northern Illinois, averaged a team-high 12 points and 5 rebounds as a junior.