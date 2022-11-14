November 14, 2022
Suburban Life girls basketball preview: Five to watch in 2022-23

By Joshua Welge

Here are five girls basketball players to watch in the Suburban Life area this season.

Benet Academy’s Lenee Beaumont drives against Bolingbrook's Persais Williams in the Class 4A state 3rd place game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Benet Academy’s Lenee Beaumont drives against Bolingbrook's Persais Williams in the Class 4A state 3rd place game at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University in Normal on Friday, March 4, 2022. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com/John Starks)

Lenee Beaumont, Benet, sr., G

Indiana recruit and 2021-2022 Suburban Life Player of the Year led Benet to fourth place in Class 4A last season, and the program’s fifth consecutive outright East Suburban Catholic Conference title. Beaumont averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. The No. 1-ranked player in Illinois for her position by ESPN, Beaumont will be one of the best players in Illinois this season and is the clear leader of a Redwings’ team with huge aspirations again.

Montini's Shannon Blacher drives by Sycamore's Faith Feuerbach Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, during the Class 3A sectional final game at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Shannon Blacher, Montini, sr., G/F: A four-year varsity player, Blacher is the leader of a Lady Broncos’ team that won 25 games last season and reached a sectional final. Blacher, a Northern Illinois recruit, averaged 13 points and was second on the team in assists.

Willowbrook at York York's Mariann Blass (1) shoots a jump shot during basketball game between Willowbrook at York. Jan 19, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Mariann Blass, York, sr., G: One of the best shooters and scorers in the area. Blass, recently signed with Quincy University, averaged 14.5 points and 2.5 3-pointers per game as a junior. A third-year varsity player, Blass will combine with Lizzie Baldridge and Stella Kohl for one of the more dynamic backcourts in the area for a Dukes’ team that should contend for the West Suburban Silver title.

Willowbrook's Elle Bruschuk passes the ball during their regional final game against St. Charles East Thursday Feb. 17, 2022. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local)

Elle Bruschuk, Willowbrook, jr., G/F: Multi-sport athlete has great length at 5-foot-11 and versatility for a Willowbrook team that won 22 games last season and won the West Suburban Gold. Bruschuk will have even greater responsibility this season as Willowbrook lost three starters.

Nazareth Academy's Grace Carstensen puts the shot up against Peoria Central

Nazareth Academy's Grace Carstensen puts the shot up against Peoria Central at the Girls Basketball Chicagoland Invitational Showcase at Fremd on Dec. 4,2021 in Palatine. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Grace Carstensen, Nazareth, sr., G: An outstanding shooter with good length at 5-foot-9 whose all-around game has grown, Carstensen is one of four returning starters for a Nazareth team that took second in Class 3A and has legit state title aspirations. Carstensen, recently offered by Northern Illinois, averaged a team-high 12 points and 5 rebounds as a junior.

