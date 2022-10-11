Elmhurst History Museum, GreenMan to present ‘Graveside Stories: A Cemetery Walk’

The Elmhurst History Museum and GreenMan Theatre Troupe invite participants of all ages to take a stroll through local history Oct. 15 and 16 with “Graveside Stories: A Cemetery Walk,” featuring actors portraying former residents from the early days of Elmhurst.

The special seasonal event takes place at St. Mary and St. Peter’s cemeteries, adjacent to the Elmhurst University campus near Alexander and Grace streets in Elmhurst. Tours will depart from the cemetery gates every 15 minutes. Tickets are available online via the Elmhurst History Museum’s website at elmhursthistory.org/320/Programs or on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/graveside-stories-cemetery-walk-tickets-395280664107.

Cost is $12 per person, and multiple time slots are available on both days. The program is appropriate for all ages, with no strollers permitted.

The GreenMan Theatre Troupe performers are directed by Becca Easley and will portray the following former Elmhurst residents: