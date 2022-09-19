Glenbard Parent Series to explore adolescence in digital age

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Anything But My Phone, Mom!,” featuring clinical psychologist and author Roni Cohen-Sandler in Zoom webinars at noon and 7 p.m. Sept. 27.

Go to glenbardgps.org for information and the link to the webinar.

From smartphones and social media to cyberbullying and increasing childhood anxiety, technology is transforming how young people see themselves, learn, develop social skills and communicate with others, a news release stated. Regardless of technological skill, however, parents and caregivers are still the best people to guide children through adolescence.

Cohen-Sandler, author of “Anything But My Phone, Mom!,” will provide insights and strategies for caregivers to better understand what teens are going through. She will discuss how families can create strong bonds and a close and loving relationship with children, while keeping them safe on the road to adulthood in the digital era.