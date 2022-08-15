Glenbard Parent Series to offer executive functioning tips for students

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Executive Functioning Skills for Success: Organizing, Prioritizing and Planning” with author Sarah Ward at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 via Zoom.

Visit glenbardgps.org for the link to the webinar, according to a news release. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, send an email to Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.

The ability to work independently is a skill students need every day. Experts agree that executive functioning skills are better predictors of success than test scores, IQ or socioeconomic status. Children with executive function deficits tend to have problems with adaptable thinking, studying efficiently and maintaining focus.

Ward will provide strategies that can help students initiate and complete tasks, problem-solve and manage time. Participants will learn study skills to support students and strategies to create a positive and productive environment for homework and studying.

Ward is co-director of Cognitive Connections in Concord, Mass., and has more than 25 years in the assessment and treatment of executive-function deficits.

For information, visit glenbardgps.org.