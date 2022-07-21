Townhouse fire near Villa Park causes $100,000 in damage

York Center Fire Protection District officials are still trying to determine what ignited a late-night blaze in the basement of a townhouse near Villa Park Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the townhouse on the 18W200 block of Standish Lane in an unincorporated part of DuPage County just after 11:20 p.m. after neighbors reported smoke.

No one was inside the townhouse at the time of the fire, and firefighters extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes of arrival.

No injuries were reported.

Damage to the unit was estimated at roughly $100,000, fire officials said.

The fire and smoke damage rendered the home uninhabitable.

