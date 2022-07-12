Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce director departing

GLEN ELLYN – Dawn Smith is leaving the role of Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce executive director to pursue other opportunities.

Smith worked at the chamber for six years, JP LaCour, chamber president, said in a news release announcing Smith’s departure.

“Throughout her tenure as executive director, she has made a major impact in the growth of the Chamber, community collaborations and business outreach in the Glen Ellyn community,” LaCour said. “She has definitely raised the bar and made a major difference in the community while highlighting Glen Ellyn and our local businesses.”

LaCour said Smith’s leadership and creativity will be missed by the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce staff, board and membership, as well as partners within the community.

In the coming months, the chamber board of directors will conduct a search for the next executive director. They will focus on finding a self-motivated leader to continue the Chamber’s mission, LaCour said.

A job announcement will be made soon. Those who know of good candidates for the position may forward information to jobsearch@glenellynchamber.com.