Elmhurst Police Chief Michael R. Ruth died over the weekend, according to the city of Elmhurst.

Authorities said that on Sunday, Ruth died while recovering from a medical procedure in an area hospital.

Ruth had served as Elmhurst police chief since 2012, and had served 44 years in law enforcement. He is credited with implementing new crime prevention technologies and helping the department achieve Tier 1 state accreditation.

“I am forever grateful to have worked alongside him,” said Elmhurst City Manager Jim Grabowski. “He was an asset to our organization and his loss will not be easy to overcome.”

Ruth’s career began in the dispatcher’s seat in Alsip. He then served as a patrolman in Hometown before joining the Skokie Police Department in 1981, where he would work his way to the rank of commander.

Ruth also worked as an adjunct criminal justice professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Governors State University.

Ruth was a graduate of the 207th Session of the BI National Academy and a former president of the West Suburban Chiefs of Police Association.

Authorities said that Deputy Chief Michael McLean, who has been serving as acting chief in Ruth’s absence, will serve as Interim chief.

“Above all, Chief Ruth believed in the nobility of the Elmhurst Police Department’s work and the

professionalism of its members.” said Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin. “Our city has suffered a

tremendous loss, however I am comforted in knowing that chief was a mentor to many, and that his commitment to the best level of public safety standards for our community will live on.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220530/elmhurst-police-chief-ruth-dies