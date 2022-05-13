New folk venue in La Grange to present troubadour Mark Dvorak

LA GRANGE – Wesley’s Place, the western suburbs’ newest folk venue, will present singer-songwriter and Chicago’s ”official troubadour” Mark Dvorak in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20. Wesley’s Place is in the First United Methodist Church of La Grange, 100 W. Cossitt Ave.

“Wesley’s Place has been a long time coming,” director Ed Ellis said in a news release. “We wanted to create a family-friendly series that fit right in with the vibrant Friday evening scene in La Grange. We’re within walking distance of downtown, where there are dozens of restaurants and pubs for dining before or after the show.”

Dvorak is busy at work on his fourth book of essays, “31 Winters,” which reflects on his long journey into music and teaching. He’s also got a new CD in the works, “Live & Alone,” which was recorded in an empty concert hall for WFMT radio during the height of the pandemic.

“Mark has been a revered performer at festivals and concert halls across the country,” Ellis said. “We’re thrilled that he is able to join us for a concert in our inaugural season.”

Wesley’s Place opened its doors on April 29, and will feature a wide variety of acoustic acts including bluegrass, gospel, jazz, singer-songwriter and folk. The venue is named for John Wesley, the 18th century theologian who began the religious movement that eventually became Methodism.

Chicago media has called Dvorak “masterful,” and the Fox Valley Folk Festival describes him as “a living archive of song and style.” He has won awards for journalism and children’s music, and was honored in 2013 with the FARM Lantern Bearer Award from Folk Alliance International. In 2008, he received the Woodstock Folk Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2012, Rich Warren, longtime host of “The Midnight Special” radio program, named Dvorak “Chicago’s official troubadour.”

General admission is by suggested donation. Details and tickets are available at www.wesleysplacemusic.com. For information, call the church at 708-352-1250.