Softball notes: Speedy leadoff hitter – and former gymnast – Alli Mangan shows the way for Nazareth

Alli Mangan’s pivot to a new primary sport required an adjustment in her mental outlook.
The Nazareth senior was a competitive gymnast the majority of her childhood, and planned on continuing with gymnastics into college. Softball, a sport she has played since she was three, was always in her back pocket but never a first option.
That all changed when knee issues and three concussions from gymnastics led Mangan to call it quits her freshman year and focus on softball.
“I felt like everything I did had to be perfect. That stemmed from gymnastics,” Mangan said. “I went from a sport that requires perfection to a game that if you fail 70% of the time you’re an All-Star. That takes time to adjust.”
An unfortunate injury afforded Mangan the time to work on her mental game.
She tore the patella tendon in her knee from overuse in gymnastics and had surgery on it in February of 2019. The initial recovery time was six months. While she was physically limited, Mangan saw a sports psychologist. She did meditation.
“That helped me a lot,” Mangan said.
Physically and mentally in a better place now, Mangan’s softball game has taken off.
She blew away Nazareth’s coaching staff with her talent and leadership as a junior. Mangan hit .457, set a program single-season steals record with 32 in 27 games and was named third team All-State. Apparently, she was just getting started.
A speedy leadoff hitter with an enhanced slapping game, Mangan has been on a tear this spring, hitting .550 with a .597 on-base percentage and .783 slugging percentage. That includes three triples and three inside-the-park home runs – the most recent one against Marist. Mangan is on pace to break Nazareth’s career steals record.
“Our field, she gets it past the outfield she has a really good shot at an inside-the-park homer,” Nazareth coach Victoria Sobol said.
Sobol knew Mangan was fast before last year, and knew she played outfield. But circumstances limited her knowledge beyond that.
Mangan’s knee injury – she had Osgood-Schlatter disease and the tendon completely ripped off the bone from overuse – delayed her high school softball debut. She was back three and a half months after surgery, but was limited to six games and 12 at-bats as a freshman, hitting .417.
Then the pandemic cost Mangan her sophomore year.
“I knew her as a human and as a student before last year, she was very smart but very reserved, but for softball I didn’t know much besides the speed,” Sobol said.
Finally able to play full-time last spring after two lost seasons, Mangan quickly opened eyes.
Nazareth started Mangan hitting second as a junior, but she got on base so much it didn’t take long for Sobol to move her up to leadoff. This season, she’s taken her hitting game to another level as the Nazareth coaches encourage her to not just soft slap.
“She was excellent at that, but now she’ll drop a bunt, power slap. She’s really good at being diverse offensively,” Sobol said.
It makes sense that it took time for Mangan to expand her toolbox.
She throws with her left hand, but she was a natural right-handed hitter growing up. After a couple moves back and forth, Mangan finally switched to a full-time left-handed hitter when she was 14.
“It was rough. The first two years, especially, was very rough,” Mangan said of the switch. “I have worked a lot on power slapping more. That’s swinging away with my feet moving, I kind of power up. A lot of defenses play me in. That expands what I can do, gives me more opportunities to get on base.”
With 10 seniors on Nazareth’s team last year, Mangan in her first full season still led by her actions. That reputation, along with her success, carried over into this season for a young Roadrunners’ team that starts three freshmen and has five sophomores on varsity.
“Nobody on the team has her hustle, hard work and composure. She is just built in a different way,” Sobol said. “A lot of the girls look up to Alli both as a softball player and as a person. She’s become a lot more vocal, the first girl to do a pregame talk. Her difficult journey in softball, what matters to Alli most is playing.”
Mangan, a leader in the classroom with a 4.2 GPA, plans to go pre-med at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala., where she’ll also play softball. She has designs to be an orthopedic doctor.
“I’m not the most vocal person on the field but I try to lead by example,” Mangan said. “I’ll have individual conversations sometimes to set the tone.”
Downers Grove North on upswing
A young Downers Grove North (11-6, 7-1) appears to be heating up at the right time. The Trojans have won seven of their last eight games, with big wins this week in conference, 5-1 over Oak Park-River Forest and 7-1 over Lyons to grab a one-game lead over the Lions in the West Suburban Silver race.
Senior shortstop Payton Janicki is hitting .396 with a .475 on-base percentage and five homers, sophomore pitcher Ava Gusel is 6-5 with a 2.9 ERA and 81 strikeouts, senior outfielder Maggie Ward is hitting .426, senior pitcher/infielder Jessica Cagney is batting .414, sophomore catcher/infielder Maya Rodriguez is hitting .410 and senior first baseman/third baseman Kendall Cole is batting .409.
Playoff top seeds
The softball playoffs are right around the corner, with the large schools starting play in two weeks with the postseason seeds and schedules released this week.
In Class 4A, Lyons earned a No. 2 seed behind Marist in the Marist Sectional, with Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South and Riverside Brookfield rounding out the top five. In Class 3A, Benet earned the No. 1 seed in the Glenbard South Sectional and Lemont earned a No. 1 sub-sectional seed in the Joliet Catholic Sectional. In Class 2A, Montini and IC Catholic are both No. 1 sub-sectional seeds in the Montini Sectional.