High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 23: Ava Paganis’ late homer, Lily Hanafin’s 15 K’s keep Lyons softball unbeaten

SOFTBALL
Lyons 4, St. Ignatius 1
Ava Paganis hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning and Lily Hanafin struck out 15 for the Lions (9-0).
Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Glenbard South 3
Katie Jensen went 5 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, Emma Schusler was 3 for 3 with a homer, triple and two RBIs and winning pitcher Presley Wright struck out eight for the Tigers.
Glenbard North 3, Wheaton North 2
Bella Eggert was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, including the go-ahead run, drove in the game-tying run and threw the tying run out at the plate in the seventh for the Panthers. Tru Medina had the go-ahead single in the sixth.
Reagan Crosthwaite had an RBI double for the Falcons.
Nazareth 12, Westmont 0
Dominique Chlada, Emme Barnes and Melisa Hadzic homered and Taylor Reynolds went 3 for 3 for the Roadrunners.
Huge 3-run bomb by @avapaganis18 to give us the lead in the 7th! Hanafin with the WIN 🙌🏻 and 15 K’s! Final score 4-1, we move to 9-0.@LTHS_Athletics @jltyrrell8 @LTWaterman @jwelge96 pic.twitter.com/vwOkhdIib3— LT Softball 🥎 (@LTHS_Softball) April 24, 2022
BASEBALL
Wheaton Academy 18, Ridgewood 3
JT Manusos went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored and struck out four over three innings on the mound. Will Clegg was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Westmont 15-17, Chicago Intrinsic 0-0
Robby Singer and Noah Grimm each tossed four-inning no-hitters and combined for 17 strikeouts and Lucas Hicks homered and drove in five runs in the first game for Westmont (9-8).
Lyons 15, Downers Grove South 5
Jack Falls had two doubles and three RBIs and Jack McNamara was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Lions (9-6).
Downers Grove North 10, Addison Trail 0
Ean Czech homered and drove in three runs and Nicholas Wander struck out six over five shutout innings for the Trojans.
Willowbrook 9, Hinsdale Central 6
Bennett Fleming had two hits and four RBIs for Willowbrook (12-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
Wheaton North 2, Hampshire 0
Macy Hutchinson and Ryan scored goals and Zoey Bohmer and the Falcons’ defense posted their fifth shutout in a row.
Hinsdale Central
The Red Devils won in penalty kicks over Neuqua Valley. Sidney Turnbull had the game-tying goal and game-winning penalty kick. Rania Arain had two saves in penalty kicks.
New Trier 4, Downers Grove South 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Evanson d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-21, 22-25, 25-15
BOYS LACROSSE
New Trier 11, Wheaton Academy 8
Aiden Weisenborn scored three goals for the Warriors.