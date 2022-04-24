April 23, 2022
High school sports roundup for Saturday, April 23: Ava Paganis’ late homer, Lily Hanafin’s 15 K’s keep Lyons softball unbeaten

By Joshua Welge

SOFTBALL

Lyons 4, St. Ignatius 1

Ava Paganis hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning and Lily Hanafin struck out 15 for the Lions (9-0).

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Glenbard South 3

Katie Jensen went 5 for 5 with two homers and four RBIs, Emma Schusler was 3 for 3 with a homer, triple and two RBIs and winning pitcher Presley Wright struck out eight for the Tigers.

Glenbard North 3, Wheaton North 2

Bella Eggert was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, including the go-ahead run, drove in the game-tying run and threw the tying run out at the plate in the seventh for the Panthers. Tru Medina had the go-ahead single in the sixth.

Reagan Crosthwaite had an RBI double for the Falcons.

Nazareth 12, Westmont 0

Dominique Chlada, Emme Barnes and Melisa Hadzic homered and Taylor Reynolds went 3 for 3 for the Roadrunners.

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 18, Ridgewood 3

JT Manusos went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored and struck out four over three innings on the mound. Will Clegg was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Westmont 15-17, Chicago Intrinsic 0-0

Robby Singer and Noah Grimm each tossed four-inning no-hitters and combined for 17 strikeouts and Lucas Hicks homered and drove in five runs in the first game for Westmont (9-8).

Lyons 15, Downers Grove South 5

Jack Falls had two doubles and three RBIs and Jack McNamara was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Lions (9-6).

Downers Grove North 10, Addison Trail 0

Ean Czech homered and drove in three runs and Nicholas Wander struck out six over five shutout innings for the Trojans.

Willowbrook 9, Hinsdale Central 6

Bennett Fleming had two hits and four RBIs for Willowbrook (12-3).

GIRLS SOCCER

Wheaton North 2, Hampshire 0

Macy Hutchinson and Ryan scored goals and Zoey Bohmer and the Falcons’ defense posted their fifth shutout in a row.

Hinsdale Central

The Red Devils won in penalty kicks over Neuqua Valley. Sidney Turnbull had the game-tying goal and game-winning penalty kick. Rania Arain had two saves in penalty kicks.

New Trier 4, Downers Grove South 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Evanson d. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-21, 22-25, 25-15

BOYS LACROSSE

New Trier 11, Wheaton Academy 8

Aiden Weisenborn scored three goals for the Warriors.


