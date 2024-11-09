Thank you letters to Morris Herald-News veterans

John Latham and John McNabb: Thank you to our dads for protecting our freedom and serving our beautiful country! You both deserve medals for being the best dads, the best Umpa and the best Papa around. We are so lucky to have you both! We love you with all of our hearts. Thank you so much for your service and may we be able to keep what you fought so hard for. Alana McNabb

James Peddicord: Thank you for everything that you do for our family. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. You are very much honored and very much appreciated for all that you have done. Crystal Peddicord

Steven Huettemann: Thanks for your service in the US Army. You continue to serve your community and veterans through the many organizations you belong to. The veterans are so lucky to have you as a driver to their appointments as well as being the bugler at their funerals. Thank you for being a great role model! Lisa Huettemann

Timothy Pfaff: Thank you for your selfless service in the Navy. You gave the ultimate sacrifice, your health. Thank you for battling that and always coming out on top. Thank you for being a great stepdad and an even better grandpa to my babies. The world is a better place with you in it. Jenny Alonzo

Isaiah Pouncy: Thank you for all of the sacrifices you made. Samantha Pouncy

Brooklyn Anderson: The sacrifices you’ve made this year while deployed overseas are unimaginably hard. You put on a brave face while missing a year from your daughters’ lives. The little things like first words, dance recitals, corn fest, birthdays, boo-boos, and hugs. Thank you for your service. You are strong and someone I look up to. Stacey Olson