Girls basketball: Newark full-court pressure too much for Morris

MORRIS – Even though the current basketball season is in its infant stages, the Newark Norsemen have played defense so far like skilled veterans.
Throughout five games, the Norsemen have been defensive dynamos with their full-court, unrelenting pressure.
Morris was the latest victim of Newark’s tenacity on defense, coughing the ball up a whopping 42 times, 27 in the first half. The Norsemen used 10 steals from junior Kiara Wesseh and five off the bench from junior Dani Peshia to earn a hard-charging 42-32 victory of thievery Monday evening at Morris.
“So far our team has had an excellent defensive mindset this season and we showed it again tonight,” Wesseh said. “This group takes a lot of pride in what we can do with our pressure and it was great to be able to execute our game plan against a tough rival school like Morris.”
Peshia came off the bench to score a team-best nine points along with the same from senior Brooklyn Hatteberg and sophomore Addison Ness, who both started the game. Peshia also led Newark (4-1) with five assists and a key bucket down the stretch.
“Our defense is looking really good with the 1-2-2 full court pressure and Kiara having the top of the press with as fast as she is, is really tough for other teams to handle,” Peshia said. “I just try to play my role and tonight I was pretty happy with the way I played on defense and on offense.”
The Norsemen forced 12 Morris turnovers in the first quarter as Ness scored six points, including a layup after an inbound pass to give Newark a 14-2 advantage after eight minutes of play.
“We had a great effort on defense right from the start tonight and even though we’re a young team our press has been amazing and we showed what we can do defensively,” Newark coach Glenn Clausel said. “Kiara and Dani were big keys to that effort against a good team and both of them helped suffocate Morris on defense this evening.”
The Norsemen upped the ante defensively in the second period as Morris coughed the ball up 15 more times amidst the swarming pressure.
But Morris freshman standout Landrie Callahan was able to keep her team within striking distance. She hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, scored on a baseline drive and made another three from the top of the key in the second quarter before Newark eventually took a 26-12 lead into the half. Callahan would ultimately post an impressive game-high 13 points and 16 rebounds.
“We knew Newark would play hard on defense and this is the first time this year that we’d seen pressure like that,” Morris coach Nick Virgl said. “In the first half they created a lot of havoc but we never gave up and Landrie certainly helped keep us in it until the end as did the rest of the girls.”
After a low-scoring third quarter, the Norsemen took a 31-19 lead into the final frame. But senior Addison Stacy (eight points) spurred a 6-0 Morris rally to open the period that cut Newark’s lead to 31-25.
However, Peshia followed with a huge top-of-the-arc triple that would end up silencing the Morris uprising.
“I saw their defense coming across but I decided to take my time, lined up and then heard everyone screaming so I knew I made the shot,” Peshia said. “It was pretty cool and at that point we knew we were going to win.”
Ness followed with a bucket and two free throws in the waning seconds as the Norsemen triumphed in style.
“We just need to keep on doing what we’ve been doing defensively but we need to improve on offense,” Wesseh said. “We didn’t shoot very well tonight (14 of 51, 29%). But when we can beat a local rival like Morris that’s a much bigger school than we are, we are all very happy for sure with the way we did it.”