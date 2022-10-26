Morris Herald-News football playoff capsules

Here is a look at the football playoff games for teams in The Morris Herald-News coverage area this weekend.

Class 8A

Minooka (6-3) at Glenbard East (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Indians: It is hard to calibrate a team losing two of its last three games appearing to be in good position to possibly make a playoff run, but that’s what the situation appears to be for the Indians. A one-point loss to Plainfield North in Week 7 followed by a 7-0 loss to Yorkville in Week 8 shows how capable Minooka’s defense can be against quality opponents and a 47-point outburst against West Aurora shows that the offense is rounding into form at the right time. WR/DB Connor Christensen is making plays on both sides of the ball, scoring two touchdowns as a wide receiver and snaring two interceptions on defense in Week 9.

About the Rams: Glenbard East is probably relieved that the draw provided them with any opponent other than Marist. The Rams have dropped playoff encounters the past two seasons by lopsided margins to Marist. Glenbard East has slid into the No. 2 spot in the Upstate Eight Conference behind front-runner South Elgin this season, but the league has historically not provided the week-in, week-out challenges that Minooka has faced on a regular basis. RB/DB Dimitri Hritz is definitely a key performer for the Rams and he is constantly looked to for playmaking on both sides of the ball.

FND Pick: Minooka

Class 5A

LaSalle-Peru (5-4) at Morris (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morris 49, LaSalle-Peru 7 (Week 5 - 2022)

About the Cavaliers: LaSalle-Peru has to feel as if it can’t get away from Morris. The Cavaliers were topped 42-0 by Morris in the opening round of the playoffs, then hung around for a half in this year’s regular season matchup before falling 49-7. There’s a lot of bridging the gap that will have to be done for the Cavaliers to find a way to earn a victory here as in its four losses this season it only scored 22 points while allowing 121 showing an shortage of ability to match up well with superior teams.

About Morris: Morris enters the postseason fray against a familiar opponent, but was one of the very few Morris victories where it didn’t build a huge lead almost immediately. They eventually got there, but it took a bit longer than most contest. Morris has excelled on special teams at times this season and have gotten plenty of points out of areas other than traditional offensive means. That doesn’t mean the offense has struggled though as QB Carter Button (69-for-102, 924 yards) and RB Ashton Yard (662 rush yards, 11 TDs) have engineered a highly potent offensive attack.

FND Pick: Morris

Class 4A

Wood River/East Alton (5-4) at Coal City (6-3)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Oilers: Wood River, which is located near St. Louis, is making the long drive north in search of the program’s first ever playoff victory as they are 0-9 in its previous appearances in the postseason dance. The biggest key to the Oilers offensive success appears to be running back Seth Slayden who rushed for a school-record 256 yards in a rare win over rival Freeburg in Week 7. Slayden has accounted for over 1,100 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on the season. After starting the season 4-0, Wood RIver dropped its last two regular season games.

About the Coalers: Aside from being overwhelmed in a pair of games to very strong opposition in Morris and Reed-Custer, Coal City has been pretty much what it has been for some time a program with a foundation in good, solid defense and an offensive attack that typically does enough to keep them in the win column more often than not. RB Landin Benson is approaching a 1,000 yards rushing this season and the Coalers have gone to the air a bit more effectively than in season’s past with Braden Reilly throwing for 10 touchdowns through the air.

FND Pick: Coal City

Class 3A

Winnebago (5-4) at Seneca (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Indians: Winnebago is in the playoffs for the first time in five seasons and will look to attack Seneca in much the same fashion that Seneca plans to attack them. Winnebago is a very run heavy team and any success it is likely to have will almost have to come from its ground attack. Logan Olson is Winnebago’s primary scoring threat and will be key for Seneca to rein in.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca has been an extremely potent offensive attack in completing the program’s first undefeated regular season campaign in two decades as it has been running the ball with authority and utilizing a number of capable running backs led by RB’s Braden Ellis and Nathan Grant. But perhaps even more impressive has been the play of the defensive unit which recorded its sixth consecutive shutout (one by forfeit) and allowed none of their Vermilion Valley North brethren to score a single point on its way to the conference title.

FND Pick: Seneca