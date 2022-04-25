Area Roundup: Morris softball edges Streator

STREATOR — Saturday was quite a day for Morris’ Ella Davis.

Davis fired a three-hitter with four strikeouts and did not allow an earned run in the Morris softball team’s 3-1 win over Streator. For good measure, Davis had a hit and an RBI on offense.

Addison Stacy, Jaelyn Wiers, Karson Dransfeldt, and Maddy Shannon (RBI) each had two hits for Morris (13-9), while Grace Lines tripled and Alana Beshoar added a hit.

Seneca 13, Fieldcrest 5: Seneca leaders included winning pitcher Taya Roe, Zoe Hougas (two triples, two singles, three RBIs, four runs) and Maddy Klicker (two singles, triple, three RBIs).

Princeton 12, Seneca 2 (6 inn.): Seneca (12-3) received two singles and a triple from Sam Vandevelde along with a single, triple and RBI from Madi Mino in support of losing pitcher Alyssa Zellers.

LaSalle-Peru 4, Coal City 1: Mia Ferrias and Makalya Henline each had two hits to lead the Coalers in the nonconference loss.

BASEBALL

Morris 9, LaSalle-Peru 6: Morris split its Interstate Eight Conference series with the Cavaliers. Freshman Jack Wheeler was 3 for 3 with a home run, while sophomore A.J. Zweeres was 2 for 4 with a home run. Keegan Waters threw 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts to earn the win.

Clifton Central 11-7, Gardner-South Wilmington 1-8: The Panthers (9-6, 6-2) picked up a River Valley Conference split Saturday. In the opener, Gabe McHugh and Kaden Grivetti each had two hits, while Ethan Mack had a double and the lone RBI. In Game 2, McHugh walked four times and scored three runs while pitching four innings with eight strikeouts. Mack was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and stole five bases.

Lincoln-Way East 13, Minooka 2 (5 inn): At Minooka, Lincoln-Way East scored eight times in the fifth inning to blow open the nonconference contest. Alex Stanwich hit a three-run home run for the Griffins.

Ryan Ball had a pair of hits and knocked in two runs, and Trevor Fishman struck out six over four-plus innings for East (12-4). Andrew Forillo had two hits and drove in a run for Minooka (14-4).



