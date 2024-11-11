Beyond Veterans Day: A Guide To Year-Round Grundy County Veteran Support

During November, a time when we honor those who served our country, it’s important to remember the wealth of resources available to veterans in Grundy County year-round. Numerous organizations, including AMVETS, Coal City Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Gardner American Legion, Marine Corps League, The Forty and Eight, Mazon American Legion, Minooka American Legion, Morris American Legion, and Morris Veterans of Foreign Wars are dedicated to assisting veterans and their families. Here’s a closer look at some of these organizations:

1. American Legions/VFWs

American Legions advocate for veterans’ rights and benefits, support hospitalized veterans, and mentor youth through programs like Boys and Girls State. VFWs offer similar support and advocacy, along with youth essay scholarship competitions, including Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen.

2. Disabled American Veterans

This non-profit organization offers a wide range of services to assist veterans, including helping them file claims for disability compensation, appealing denied claims, and arranging transportation to Veterans Affairs (VA) medical appointments.

3. AMVETS

Dedicated to serving American veterans, AMVETS assistance includes helping them file disability claims to aid in job searches and providing support in various aspects of their lives. AMVETS also works to enhance the quality of life for veterans, their families, and their communities through leadership, advocacy, and various services.

4. Illinois Marine Corps League

The Illinois Marine Corps League offers a variety of services to support Marines and their families. These include providing information and resources, conducting funeral honors, offering scholarship and award programs, and assisting transitioning Marines through the Marine for Life program.

5. Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission

The Grundy County VAC acts as a central service office, connecting veterans with the right organization for their needs. This streamlined approach ensures veterans receive the support they deserve, both during Veterans Day and throughout the year.

For more information, please contact:

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street : Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission logo