5 Commonly Fielded Questions By the Grundy County VAC

Veterans Assistance Commissions, also known as VACs, are organizations that provide support and services to veterans and their families. If you are a veteran, you might be wondering how VACs work and what type of services they offer. Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Ken Buck shares the five most commonly asked questions:

1. Is VA a type of health care insurance?

No, the Veterans Health Administration is a health care provider. Eligible veterans go to a VA health care facility to receive health care. “Edward Hines VA Medical Center and the Joliet Community Outpatient Clinic are the facilities that support most veterans in Grundy County,” said Buck.

2. Do I have to be a combat veteran to use VA health care?

No, VA health care has several ways for veterans to be eligible for their services. More about VA health care eligibility can be found at https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/ .

3. Does my spouse keep my benefits when I pass away?

No, upon your passing your benefits cease. “There are, however, two surviving spouse pensions that your spouse might be eligible for,” explained Buck. “These include a Surviving Spouse pension, which is an income- and net worth-based benefit, or Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC), which is a pension based on the veteran passing as a result of a service-connected condition.”

4. How do I get a copy of my DD 214?

The most complete collection of military documents is with the National Personnel Records Center. You can request documents from them online or with a paper application.

5. I thought I had to be a combat veteran to get benefits?

No, every benefit from the US Department of Veterans Affairs and the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs have specific eligibility requirements. “Being a combat veteran is not the only way to be eligible,” said Buck.

Do you have a question about VACs? Don’t hesitate to contact your local Veterans Assistance Commission.

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street: Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

