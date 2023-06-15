How Seniors Can Stay Active During Summer

As the weather starts to heat up, many seniors want to stay active and enjoy the summer season.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways for seniors to stay active during summer: from biking and hiking trails in local parks and gardens to enjoying activities at home, here are some great ideas for how seniors can make the most of their summer days.

1. Take a long walk: Strolling around the block or in your local park makes it easy to take advantage of the better weather. Not only does it provide physical activity, it also gives you time to appreciate nature and get some fresh air.

2. Exercise at home: Many seniors may not feel comfortable in a gym, so exercising at home is a great alternative. The internet has free videos and classes offering various exercise programs tailored to seniors.

3. Get creative in the kitchen: Seniors can try cooking new dishes or experimenting with summer recipes. This creative activity can offer a fun and engaging way to use delicious fruits and vegetables that are in season during the summer months.

4. Socialize with friends: Whether it’s an outdoor picnic or game night, seniors can find ways to socialize with others. Research local outdoor events and activities that suit your interests and preferences.

5. Take up gardening: Gardening is a great way to get your hands in the dirt and enjoy the summer sun. From planting herbs and vegetables in pots to creating a beautiful flower garden, seniors have endless options to explore.

Heritage Woods of Minooka’s assortment of programs, events, and activities offers a safe and friendly environment where seniors can enjoy the summer season. Contact us at 815-467-2837 to learn how Heritage Woods of Minooka can help you stay active this summer.

