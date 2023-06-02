Understanding Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission Benefits, Services

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission is the county’s central veterans service office and exists to advocate on behalf of the area’s veterans and their families, entirely free of charge.

The agency employs two full-time veteran service officers who are trained by the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers and accredited by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to assist veterans in obtaining the benefits and services they earned through their military service.

The Grundy County VAC works with all three administrations that comprise the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), and the National Cemetery Administration (NCA). Additionally, the VAC works with various programs and services from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

Because the Grundy County VAC is a central referral source, when veterans are looking for services or resources, even if they are not specifically for a veterans issue, they can be referred to other agencies and services for assistance.

The Grundy County VAC offers two benefits which are specific to Grundy County veterans: financial assistance and transportation. The latter program provides free rides to Edward Hines VA Hospital and the Joliet VA clinic Monday through Friday. This service supports veterans with their health care. The financial assistance program can help eligible veterans with basic needs such as mortgage or rent payments, food and hygiene products, and utility payments. The Grundy County VAC also works with a network of VA and non-VA organizations that offer additional programs for veterans in need.

For additional details on these services, contact the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission by phone at 815-941-3152 or via email at VAC@grundycountyil.gov .

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street: Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

Grundy County VAC sponsored logo 2023