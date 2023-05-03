IEEE Conference to Unveil Latest Tech Innovations

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is set to host a conference that will bring together the world’s top technical professionals. The IEEE 2023 International Electro/Information Technology (EIT) Conference will be held May 18-20, 2023, at Lewis University.

An organization of global importance, IEEE is the world’s leading association for technical professionals. From groundbreaking research to revolutionary technological advancements, IEEE is their go-to source for insight and motivation from industry leaders and bold innovators alike.

The IEEE EIT conference is the perfect platform to showcase groundbreaking research in the ever-evolving engineering and technology fields. Here, researchers and industry professionals can join forces, exchange ideas, and stay updated with breakthroughs in their area. Attendees can network and learn from some of the world’s top tech experts under one roof.

The conference promises three days of engaging panel discussions with keynote speakers, networking events, and inspiring technical presentations. Exciting feature exhibits will also showcase the latest electro/information technology tools and products developed by industry leaders.

• Learn from renowned experts in electrical and electronics engineering

• Gain insight into the latest advancements in electro/information technology tools and products

• Join a multi-disciplinary network of professionals from academics, industry, and government

• Enhance career potential through new skills learned at workshops and tutorials

• Strengthen professional relationships with peers in the industry

Join us for three days of immersive, thought-provoking inspiration from the foremost visionaries in their fields. Engage in captivating conversations with peers worldwide and explore breakthrough technologies transforming our future.

The IEEE EIT Conference promises to be an exciting event for all participants. We hope you join us in May 2023 at Lewis University and participate in this unique experience May 18-20, 2023. We can’t wait to see you there!

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu