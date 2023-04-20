What to know about service-connected disability compensation

Service-connected disability compensation is a monthly tax-free payment from the US Department of Veterans Affairs to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military, and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse. You may qualify for VA disability benefits for physical conditions, such as a chronic illness or injury, and mental health conditions, like PTSD, that developed before, during, or after service.

Here is more in-depth information about the types of service-connected disability compensation:

1. Direct Service-Connection

This is when you had an injury or illness while on active duty and that condition was documented and treated. Direct service-connection also requires that the same condition is currently an issue and being treated by a medical provider. Of note: the medical provider does not have to be the VA; it can be a private medical provider. The claims process consists of the appropriate application and the supporting medical evidence, and then the VA has a medical provider determine if the past and current conditions are connected to the veteran’s military service. For members of the National Guard and Reserve Forces, documented injuries that occurred while on drill or annual training might be service connected.

2. Presumptive conditions

For some conditions, the VA automatically assumes — or “presumes”— that your service caused your condition. These are called presumptive conditions. If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption. The common presumptive exposures are Agent Orange herbicide exposure to veterans of Vietnam, exposure during service at Camp Lejeune, and the recent presumptive exposure conditions from Southwest Asia service.

3. Secondary Conditions

A secondary disability is when a service-connected disability has caused or has aggravated a new or pre-existing illness or injury. VA Disability compensation can often extend beyond an original military service-connected injury as long as there is sufficient medical evidence.

Wondering if you qualify? The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission can discuss each of these with you and help you file the appropriate claim for your situation.

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street: Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

