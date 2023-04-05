What to Look for at Lewis University's Campus Tour

A campus visit is a great way to get the whole college experience. During your visit, you’ll have an opportunity to learn more about the school’s academics and student life. You can also get insight into what living and studying on campus would be like. To make the most of your campus tour and visit, here are some tips:

1. Talk to Students: During your tour, ask questions and get feedback from current students. It’s a great way to gain insight into what it’s like to attend that school. Ask about their experiences with classes, professors, student activities, and more.

2. Speak with Faculty: Take advantage of your visit by meeting with faculty members. Glimpse into campus life and ask about the college’s programs and majors.

3. Check Out Student Life: Spend time exploring the campus grounds and walking around town or city if possible. This will give you an idea of life on campus and in the community.

4. Participate in Events: During your visit, participate in activities and events. Activities could include student panel discussions, admissions workshops, or sports tryouts. You’ll have an idea of what extracurricular opportunities are available at the school.

5. Visit Residence Halls: Get a feel for what dorm life is like by checking out residence halls or college apartments. Ask questions about room options, amenities, and meal plans to understand campus living arrangements.

You can do all these things at Lewis University’s Campus Visit Day – plus much more. Our open house program will allow you to learn more about our academic programs and campus life opportunities. Our team of admissions counselors and student representatives is available throughout the day to answer any questions.

We look forward to seeing you at our open house:

Lewis University Campus Visit Day

Saturday, April 22

9:30 am – 12:30 pm

To register for an individual campus visit experience, please go to www.lewisu.edu/visit .

