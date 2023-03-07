3 Things a Widow Wants You to Know

For many widows, the death of their spouse can be one of their most difficult and painful experiences. While it’s impossible to understand what they’re going through fully, there are things we can do to help make life easier for those who have experienced this tremendous loss. Here are three things a widow wants you to know:

Give Much-Needed Support

Most widows feel entirely alone once their spouses pass away - after all, the person they leaned on and spent countless days with is no longer there. That’s why it’s so important for us to take the initiative and provide compassionate support during this difficult time.

This could come in various forms, such as simply sending an occasional card or text message, calling to check in, or even taking them out for lunch or a cup of coffee. Showing them that you care goes a long way in helping them cope with their grief.

Listen Without Judging

Don’t get caught up in saying “the right thing.” Widows often crave understanding more than anything else – so be sure to lend an open ear when conversing with them. Let them tell stories about their loved ones without offering advice or opinions.

Respect Their Grief Journey

Every individual grieves differently, so we must respect each person’s unique process and journey toward healing after the passing of a spouse. Resist giving unsolicited advice, asking when they plan on moving on, telling them how much better they’ll feel soon, etc.

Extending kindness and thoughtfulness go a long way in providing comfort during this mourning period. By being mindful and supportive both before & after the loss – we can help make life a bit easier for those going through this challenging experience.

