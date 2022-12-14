3 Things to Know About Seniors and Holiday Depression

Many seniors suffer from depression during the holidays, especially when away from family and friends. The holidays can be challenging for seniors, especially those coping with depression. Here are three things they should know to make the season a bit brighter.

Depression affects millions of people around the world. Depression is more than feeling sad or going through a tough time. It is a long-term feeling of emptiness and hopelessness that affects your daily routines.

1. While depression is treatable, it can be hard to identify and seek help. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, reach out for support. Many resources are available to help those who have this debilitating mental illness. Symptoms of depression include:

changes in sleep patterns



loss of interest in activities



changes in appetite



irritability



feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness



2. Symptoms of depression can worsen during the holidays. The holiday season is usually a time of happiness and cheer, but it can be difficult and lonely for many people. If you are struggling with depression, the holidays can exacerbate your symptoms and make it hard to enjoy the season. Several factors can cause depression, including:

chemical imbalances in the brain



stressful life events



genetic predisposition



The increased social obligations, financial stress, and sense of isolation can all contribute to feelings of sadness and despair. The holidays can be challenging if you have depression, but there are things you can do to combat depression, like:

spend time with people you love



do things you enjoy



manage your expectations



If you feel particularly overwhelmed, reach out to a mental health professional for support. Remember, you are not alone in this battle. With help and support, you can get through anything.

At Heritage Woods, we believe in compassion and treating people with respect. If you want to learn more about how we strive to make a difference through Touching Lives, give us a call at 815-467-2837.

Heritage Woods of Minooka

701 Heritage Woods Drive

Minooka, IL 60447

www.gardant.com/heritagewoodsminooka/

Heritage Woods of Minooka logo