Diabetes Awareness Month - What Seniors Need to Know

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and it’s a good time for seniors to learn more about the disease and how to prevent it. Diabetes is a chronic condition that, if left unmanaged, can cause serious health complications like heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and blindness. The good news is that seniors can reduce their risk of developing diabetes by making lifestyle changes. Here are some things seniors should know about diabetes.

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is a condition with too much sugar in the blood. Sugar is a type of carbohydrate that the body metabolizes for energy. People with diabetes either don’t make enough insulin or can’t use it properly. Insulin is a hormone produced in the pancreas that helps the body process sugar. The result is a sugar accumulation in the blood rather than being used as energy.

Symptoms of Diabetes

The symptoms of type 1 and 2 diabetes are similar. They include increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, slow-healing wounds, and infections. You should see your doctor for a blood sugar test if you have any of these symptoms.

Preventing Diabetes

Lifestyle changes and adding physical activity can prevent Type 2 diabetes. Eating a healthy and nutritious diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and regular exercise can all help prevent type 2 diabetes.

Vitamins for Seniors with Diabetes

Certain vitamins and minerals can help manage diabetes. These include vitamin D, B12, calcium, and iron. Speak with your doctor about which vitamins and supplements might be right for you.

Seniors managing diabetes should work with their healthcare team to develop a self-care plan. This plan may include medication, regular blood sugar monitoring, and making healthy lifestyle changes. By understanding diabetes and taking steps to prevent it, seniors can enjoy healthier life.

