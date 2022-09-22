9/11: What we learned and how it changed our world

Just as society has changed in the last 21 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, education on justice, law, and public safety has transformed in the intervening years.

Dr. Vesna Markovic, Professor and Chair of Lewis University Justice, Law and Public Safety Studies, has traveled the world to teach NATO leaders the lessons we have learned since 9/11.

One of the most significant changes in the wake of 9/11 was how we think about security. Before the attacks, security was a government responsibility. But in the years since, there has been a shift in thinking. Security has now become a shared responsibility. We all have a role to play in keeping our communities safe.

As a start, the United States has increased in security at all levels of government and created new professional opportunities. The Department of Homeland Security, the USA PATRIOT Act, and the Transportation Security Administration were all created in response to 9/11.

Awareness Days like “If You See Something, Say Something” on September 25 led by DHS emphasize how citizens have become more vigilant about protecting ourselves as well.

Help your community by understanding of the contemporary practices of public safety management and responsibilities, review theories and practices involving issues of risk management and emergency management, develop solutions for public safety problems, and learn to make decisions consistent with the responsibilities of serving and relating to the community.

The Lewis University’s Master of Science in Public Safety Administration program helps those who are preparing to manage police, fire, emergency medical, private law enforcement services, and other public safety occupations in our society.

Help your community with justice, law, and public safety with a bachelor’s or master’s degree from Lewis University, a student-centered institution that meets students where they are as they prepare to make a better world.

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 838-0500

www.lewisu.edu