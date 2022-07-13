How to start the search for a senior living community

Looking for an assisted living community to care for an aging loved one can be an overwhelming process. It’s important to understand what it means to live in an assisted living community.

Over the past 30 years, senior care professions and senior living designers have worked to make these communities more than just a nursing home or retirement home.

To start your search, first you need to determine what level of care is needed. Assisted living communities offer different levels of care. Some provide light care through independent senior living facilities where residents live in private apartments.

Other communities with a higher degree of licensing can provide more care, including skilled nursing, memory support and short-term rehab.

Fully certified through the Illinois Supportive Living Program, Heritage Woods of Minooka is designed to serve adults 65 and older of all incomes that may need some help to maintain their independence.

Financial assistance is available for those who do not have the resources to afford the monthly costs. Older adults who are on Medicaid or who only receive Social Security benefits can qualify for residency.

Assisted living can provide an alternate option to a nursing home. For those struggling living alone at home, residents at Heritage Woods of Minooka can live in a private apartment and receive personal assistance and help with medications.

Heritage Woods of Minooka has certified staff on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The staff offers support services, including housekeeping and laundry.

Determine what amenities are important to you, as many offer unique social interaction opportunities. With amenities like an activity room, TV lounge and spacious dining room, Heritage Woods offers a sense of community with opportunities for social interaction. Monthly events include Bingo, Bunco, lunch outings, visits from therapy dogs and movie nights.

Independent activities are offered throughout the day – there’s something for everyone!

Heritage Woods of Minooka, an Assisted Lifestyle Community for the Older Adult, 701 Heritage Woods Drive, Minooka, IL, 60447, 815-467-2837, www.gardant.com/heritagewoodsminooka