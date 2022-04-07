Natural ways to fight your allergies

More than 50 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. Thankfully, there are natural ways to soothe your allergies.

Seasonal allergies, sometimes referred to as “hay fever,” result from exposure to spores or pollen released into the atmosphere by fungi, grasses, trees, and other plants. Plant pollen is at its highest levels between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Delay your outdoor activities to the late afternoons or after a heavy rain when pollen levels are lower.

You can also reduce your allergy triggers by removing clothes you’ve worn outside and shower to rinse pollen from your skin and hair.

Stay hydrated. When the respiratory system is dehydrated, the immune system will cause a rebound effect leading to nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and/or coughing. If you do feel stuffy, drink more fluids to thin the mucus in your nasal passages. Hot tea, broth and soup will also help provide relief from allergy symptoms.

Keep your sinuses clear with a nasal rinse. Nasal rinses such as neti pots can clear pollen out of your nose before your symptoms begin. You can ease your allergy symptoms by thinning mucus and cutting down on postnasal drip with a nasal rinse.

Citrus fruits, especially lemons, are extremely good for boosting immune response and preventing the symptoms of seasonal allergies.

Apple cider vinegar is known to boost the immune system, help break up mucus, and support lymphatic drainage. Experts recommend mixing one to two tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a glass of water and lemon juice three times a day to relieve allergy symptoms.

In research studies, seasonal allergy and eczema sufferers reported an improvement to their quality of life after receiving acupuncture treatments for their symptoms. As acupuncture seeks to improve immunity through circulation of the body’s energy, treatment for allergies are focused at the front of the body and can naturally relieve allergy symptoms such as runny nose, itchy eyes, scratchy throat and puffy eyes.

Keep a dehumidifier running indoors to keep the air dry and use a portable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter in your bedroom. Avoid opening the windows in the springtime, and use the air conditioning in your home and car instead. Clean your floor with a vacuum with a HEPA filter.

