3 Things For Yout to Consider When Selecting Window Treatments

A terrific way to update the style and functionality of your home is to freshen up your window treatments. The best way to make the right selections for your windows is to work with an expert in the field. At Steve’s Flooring & Design in Morris, a professional designer can assist you in selecting beautiful and classic coverings for the windows in your home. Here are 3 things to consider when choosing window treatments:

1. What style works best in the home? “There are many styles of window treatments that can create the ambiance you’re looking for,” said Steve Meyer, owner of Steve’s Flooring. “Plantation shutters, vertical blinds, and window shades (Cellular, Roller, Pleated, Honeycomb, Layered, or Roman style), offer privacy and light control. Softer treatment options made of fabric include Draperies, Roman Shades, Valances, and Cornices. You can choose one type or the other, or you can layer them to fully dress your home’s windows.”

2. How much privacy and light do you need? “Consider the direction each window faces, and decide how much light you want to block,” added Meyer. “Window treatments will allow for flexibility of light control throughout the day. A shutter, mini blind or vertical blind can be tilted to control privacy while allowing light to enter. A shade can offer varying levels of opacity, using nearly sheer to total blackout fabric. A custom drapery set over it all helps control light while adding style to the room.”

3. What types of accessories are important to you? “Child safety standards require all new stock window treatments to be cordless,” said Meyer. “Corded treatments are available by special order, but there are limitations on the maximum cord length. Tilt operation will typically be controlled by a wand.” Window treatments, shades and blinds can be mounted inside or outside the window frame. An outside mount is usually the best solution for blocking the most light.

Steve’s Flooring & Design

717 Liberty St.

Morris, IL 60450

Phone: 815-941-4505

Email: stevesflooring@sbcglobal.net

www.stevesflooring-design.com