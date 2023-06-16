June 16, 2023
Baseball: 5 statistics that stood out in the Herald-News area in 2023

By J.T. Pedelty
Joliet Catholic players watch as Columbia takes the field for warmups before the start of the IHSA Class 2A State Championship on Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Peoria.

Joliet Catholic players watch as Columbia takes the field for warmups before the start of the IHSA Class 2A state championship game at Peoria's Dozer Park. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Baseball is a game of numbers. Here are five statistics that stood out during the 2023 baseball season across the Herald-News coverage area:

4

That’s the total number of times Providence sophomore Enzo Infelise struck out all season.

The Celtics Oklahoma-committed catcher recorded 99 official at-bats and had 52 hits, batting .525 on his way to Chicago Catholic League Player of the Year accolades.

14

That’s how many appearances Joliet Catholic has made in the IHSA baseball state finals, all since 1977. That’s roughly once every 3 1/4 years.

Of those 14 state appearances, the Hilltoppers have made it to the state championship game eight times. They are 5-3 in those title contests.

Speaking of this year’s state champions …

Joliet Catholic head coach Jared Voss puts the championship medal on Trey Swiderski after their win against Columbia in the IHSA Class 2A state championship game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Peoria.

Joliet Catholic head coach Jared Voss puts the championship medal on Trey Swiderski after their win against Columbia in the IHSA Class 2A state championship game in Peoria. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

3

That’s the number of repeat state championship winners out of the IHSA’s four classes for baseball, the most ever.

Prior to this year’s three repeat winners — Edwardsville in 4A, Nazareth in 3A and Joliet Catholic in 2A — there have only been three back-to-back state champions since the expansion to four classes 15 years ago in 2008. Two of those came courtesy of Providence Catholic during it’s three-peat from 2014-16.

Gibault was 2023′s only non-rerun state champion, defeating Henry-Senachwine for the Class 1A championship after North Clay won the small-school title in 2022.

Gibrault’s Hudson Blank leaps on home plate after hitting a home run against Henry-Senachwine Saturday, June 3, 2023 during the IHSA class 1A championship baseball game.

Gibrault’s Hudson Blank leaps on home plate after hitting a home run against Henry-Senachwine during the IHSA Class 1A championship baseball game. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

.589

That’s the borderline ridiculous on-base percentage posted this season by Lincoln-Way East’s Tyler Bell. The University of Pittsburgh-bound junior batted .463 and drew an incredible 32 bases on balls.

Not far behind him were Lockport’s Joey Manzo (.584 on-base percentage) and Providence’s Jackson Smith (.578 OBP).

Lincoln-Way East’s Tyler Bell slaps a ball to the opposite field for a two-run single against Brother Rice in the Class 4A Crestwood Supersectional on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Crestwood.

Lincoln-Way East’s Tyler Bell slaps a ball to the opposite field for a two-run single against Brother Rice. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

0.12

That’s the minuscule, almost nonexistent earned-run average of Reed-Custer ace pitcher Jake McPherson.

The 6-3 right-hander, who is committed to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, allowed only one lone earned run over 56 innings pitched for the 23-win, regional-champion Comets.

