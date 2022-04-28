Family Fest returns this weekend

It’s finally here, Family Fest 2022 is this weekend! The Channahon Minooka Chamber and the Grundy County Chamber are thrilled to bring this event again this year for free to the community thanks to presenting sponsor CPV Three Rivers Energy Center.

For those that have never been – this is a family-friendly business expo with entertainment throughout the event for kids. We pride ourselves in offering an event for people to learn about services and products available in our area, while offering entertainment for children so that the adults and businesses can spend time getting to know each other.

Event sponsors include event State Farm-Megan Arseneau, D’Arcy Chevrolet and Constellation- Dresden Generating Station. We are excited to welcome this year Forte Arts Center dancers who will perform at 12:15 p.m. in the performance area sponsored by Heartland Bank.

In addition in the Kids Zone we will have games, activities, and a Dave DiNaso’s Traveling World of Reptiles sponsored by Streator Onized Credit Union at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Kids Zone is brought to you this year by First Midwest Bank- A division of Old National Bank, ONEOK, LyondellBasell, Financial Plus Credit Union, Joliet Junior College, Little Learner Children’s Academy, OSB Bank, the Village of Minooka and WCSJ/WJDK.

There will plenty of photo opportunities as well with mascots on-hand throughout the day. Plan to buy a snack from the concession stand run by Easterseals Joliet Region as a fundraiser. Also stop by Strawberri who will be making balloon art all day for free thanks to sponsor American Commercial Bank and Trust.

It will be a fun-filled day and we hope to see you all there!

May is a busy month for the Chamber as well with the sold-out Grundy Chamber & Grundy Economic Development Council Annual Dinner May 4 at the Morris Country Club followed by our next networking event – Coffee & Company May 11.

Coffee & Company is always free to attend and all are welcome. May 11 we are being hosted by #GiveGrundy at the We Care of Grundy County office – 530 Bedford Road, Morris. Join us from 8 to 9 a.m. for coffee, breakfast, and hear about #GiveGrundy – a partnership of nonprofits.

For information on the Grundy County Chamber visit grundychamber.com, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, or stop and see us anytime at 909 Liberty St. in Morris.