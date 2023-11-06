Morris High School student dies in car crash

The Grundy County Coroner’s office announced Monday that Giovanni A. Lara, 16, of Morris, was pronounced dead in a crash at 9:15 p.m. Sunday evening.

Lara was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed shortly after 8 p.m. in the 4900 block of Cemetery Road east of Morris, and a preliminary investigation showed the car traveling westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. It traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.

Lara was pronounced dead at the scene, and the vehicle’s driver was transported to Morris Hospital.

Morris Community High School Superintendent Craig Ortiz released a statement on Monday.

“All of us at Morris Community High School are devastated by the loss of one of our students,” Ortiz said in the statement. “Our counselors and social workers have been meeting with students and staff all morning, and will continue to do so, to provide support. Coal City High School also shared one of their guidance counselors with GAVC today, as the student attended class at GAVC. I have had several area schools reach out to me to offer additional counseling services, and we are so grateful for that support. All of the student’s family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers at this painful time.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner’s office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.