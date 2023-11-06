Community Pulse: Community Foundation of Grundy County can help donors decide where to send year end gifts

As the end of 2023 approaches more quickly than I’d like to admit, many out there are looking at where to give year-end gifts. In doing so, questions may arise such as:

· Where can I give?

· What will the impact of my financial gift be?

· How can I make the biggest impact on my community?

· How do I know my gift is being used for a purpose I support?

Whether you have $20 to give or $2,000 to give and whether you want to donate to your specific community or a specific cause, the Community Foundation of Grundy County can help!

Over the past few years, the Community Foundation of Grundy County has made changes to our website to streamline giving, making it quick and easy to give. Donors can easily see all funds held with us that accept donations from the community. There are currently 30 unique funds a donor can choose from. The funds’ purposes include: education, health and mental health, music, specific communities within Grundy County, drug prevention, fire safety and more.

What could the community impact of your donations to these funds be? A donation to one of these funds could provide a scholarship to a high school or college student; fund mental health advocacy; make improvements to your specific community; or ensure local K-9 officers get the care they need to serve Grundy County.

Maybe you prefer to give to a specific project, so you know exactly what your donation will be used for. Perfect, we have just the thing for you! We have created the Nonprofit Wish List to provide donors with very specific needs of local organizations. Local not-for-profits can submit wish list items to display on the Community Foundation’s donation page. These are specific requests with a description of the project as well as the total amount of the project. The requests range in total cost and do not have to be fully funded by one donor. The Wish List Projects are a great way to ensure your donation is going to a project you believe in.

Donors can visit the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfgrundycounty.com and then click the Donate button to access the list of funds that can accept donations as well as the Nonprofit Wish List. Donors who would like to donate can do so online, but can also give using cash or checks in person or via the mail.

Perhaps after reviewing our list of current funds and projects you do not see a cause that interests you. We have a solution for that too…start your own fund! Anyone can start a fund. We have a variety of options to fit your specific philanthropic goals. Donors can designate the purpose of the fund, the organization or town that will benefit from the fund, and whether the fund will be endowed or non-endowed. In addition, a donor could start a donor advised fund which has the most flexibility as it does not have to designate a specific cause or organization.

To learn more about any of our current funds or starting a new fund, visit our website above or give us a call at 815-941-0852.