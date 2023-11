Lakewood Animal hospital is hosting its November donation drive for Grundy County Animal Control, seeking donations of items like non-clumping clay kitty litter, cat food, blankets, dog toys, paper towels, unscented laundry detergent, and Purina sensitive skin/stomach dog food.

Those wishing to donate can drop items off from 8 a.m. to 5:30 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturdays at 1301 Lakewood Dr. in Morris.