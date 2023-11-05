Grundy Area PADS provides resources beyond just shelter

Grundy Area Public Action to Deliver Shelter (PADS) kicked off its winter season a few weeks ago, providing shelter from the elements to the homeless, but it does more than just provide shelter: The rapid rehousing program,

Vice President Phil Wardlow said the organization also has a rapid rehousing and case management available to help people connect with the resources they need. While PADS limits who it shelters to people with an immediate need who are facing the elements, it still provides additional resources to people in need. The people it can’t help, it directs to other resources like We Care of Grundy County.

“The thing is, since there’s limited funds and limited availability at the motel that we really want to save that for someone who is literally exposed to the elements,” Wardlow said.

PADS is still sheltering the homeless in local motels while providing other resources for people who still have a roof over their heads. Wardlow said they can continue doing this until Dec. 30. Clients still in need of shelter after that well be referred to the Daybreak shelter in Joliet.

Meghan Kelly, the Community Resource Specialist, said she advises anyone who is already staying with friends and family to stay there due to the limited resources. If they’re still facing issues or their situation changes, they can always reach out and she can assist them in any way possible. This could mean putting them in touch with domestic violence specialists or an organization like the Veterans Assistance Commission.

Additional resources offered through PADS includes rapid rehousing, which Wardlow said helps get people into apartments by connecting them with a landlord who has an available rental unit.

“There’s a low barrier for getting into that,” Wardlow said. “Their background, history, ability to pay, none of that matters. We work with them. They’re still in intensive case management.”

Wardlow said this means the client and a social worker will get together to determine where they began their situation of being homeless in the first place. They work together to hit all the landmarks on the road they need to hit in order to become self-sufficient and become stably housed.

“Rapid rehousing is a whole lot more than just putting somebody in an apartment,” Wardlow said. “It’s working with them so they can overcome and achieve, and become the best that they can be.”

Kelly said she sits down with people that need assistance to connect them to available resources, whether it’s a domestic violence situation, a disability, or maybe they’re falling behind a month in rent because their car broke down.

Wardlow said their goal is to help people who live in Grundy County, and their focus is to help people who are literally homeless.

“One of our important partnerships is with We Care of Grundy County, because they have a homeless prevention program,” Wardlow said. “Let’s say somebody is struggling making their rent or their house payment or something like that. The plan, the overall concept is to keep them in their home or apartment, and We Care of Grundy County is able to help them with that.”

Wardlow said if that falls through, that’s where Grundy Area PADS comes in.

Grundy Area PADS is currently transitioning into a new office at 1409 N. Division St., and Wardlow said he will be putting a sign up once the organization has its renovations finished.

Those interested in need or those interested in donating can call Grundy Area Pads at 815-942-3245, visit the website at grundypads.org or by emailing help@grundypads.org.