FosterPalooza will be held form 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Minooka Junior High School.

The event is held by Will Find Hope for foster families, low-income families and families in need to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones. This free event includes fun activities, crafts, delicious food, presents for every child and free items to help families get through the holiday season.

For more information about this event, email willfindhope2010@gmail.com.