Coal City School Board members recognized by state association

Coal City Community Unit School District 1 board President Ken P. Miller and Vice President Shawn Hamilton have been recognized by the Illinois Association of School Boards for their participation in professional development and leadership activities during their service as members of the school board.

IASB recognizes school board members who show a dedication and desire to learn more about local school governance, adding to their leadership skills, knowledge of state and national educational issues and commitment to serving in trust of their community and students.

“Board members who make the time and show the effort necessary to educate themselves deserve the honor and recognition of the district, its students and staff and the praise of their community,” Unit 1 Superintendent Chris Spencer said.

Because of their ongoing commitment to continued learning and participation in leadership activities, Miller and Hamilton received Board Leader Recognition during the IASB’s Three Rivers Division Meeting on Oct. 25.

Miller, who has served the community as a member of the school board for 17.5 years, achieved Established Board Leader status. Hamilton, who has served more than 20 years on the board, was named a Distinguished Board Leader. The designations are based on credits earned by members who take part in leadership and development activities provided by IASB.

Miller and Hamilton, as do all members of the local school board, take every opportunity to participate in educational programs and leadership development activities provided by IASB including the annual fall conference.

IASB initiated the Board Leader Recognition Program to honor the dedicated work of school board members and call public attention to the many responsibilities placed on local school boards.

“I congratulate board president Miller and vice president Hamilton on this notable achievement,” Spencer said.