The Stomp Teen Bus Trip will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 16 thanks to support from the Sanford and Abel Trusts and Community Foundation for Grundy County.

For $10, teens aged between 14-19 years will receive one ticket to Stomp, lunch at Merichka’s Restaurant and transportation to and from Chicago.

To sign up, visit https://morrislibrary.com/stompbus.