Minooka High senior named Rotary Club’s November Student of the Month

Minooka Community High School congratulated senior Mia Larson on Wednesday, the daughter of Dale Larson, Marjie Hahn and Kara Larson of Channahon, for being named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club’s Student of the Month for November.

In the classroom, Mia maintains a 4.2 grade-point-average. She was inducted into the National Honor Society, is a member of the Varsity Girls’ Tennis Team, as well as has participated in several school activities such as Interact Club, Student Council, Junior Class Committee, Senior Class Committee, and is in Athletic Training. Outside of the classroom, Mia participates with the Martin Jr. Larson Foundation, an organization she has volunteered with since she was five years old selling raffle tickets and making raffle baskets.

“For the last three years Mia has been a member of Interact,” Mrs. Nicole Bolek, Mia’s nominating teacher said. “As both a junior senior, she served as the President of Interact. She has earned the respect of her peers through her hard work and leadership. Each meeting, she organizes students to complete a service project. She currently has organized 17 different projects. This year, she implemented a service project from her experience as our 2022 RYLA student leader. Mia organized the Homecoming split the pot, and as a result of her efforts, Interact Club will sponsor one Shelter Box.”

Mia is considering Grand Valley State or Michigan State for college. She wants to major in political science and minor in criminal justice. She is interested in becoming a criminal defense lawyer.

“Service-based organizations contribute a lot more to their communities than most people realize,” Mia said. “There are a vast variety of service-based organizations from food banks to animal shelters that are like hidden gems in the community. Such organizations help communities flourish. Service is vital to help these organizations brighten their communities. I think the biggest way high school students make a difference at their school and within their community is by donating their time. Most of us teens are borderline broke, so what we can really contribute to our community is our time and ideas. If available at their school, students can get involved in organizations like National Honor Society, Interact Club, or Student Council to connect them to opportunities that will help make a difference.”