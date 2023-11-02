Coal City’s Hootselle named Campus Safety Officer at UW-Whitewater

Isabelle Hootselle, a Coal City resident studying psychology at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been named a Campus Safety Officer for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Students who are part of the CSO program serve as a resource to students, faculty, staff and visitors of the campus community. The CSO provides proactive, paraprofessional and personable services through safety awareness, service and security.

CSOs assist with pedestrian crossing, safety patrol, weekend patrol, event patrol, subject watch and special events/assignments. They are state-mandated reporters.

Since the inception of the CSO program in 2008, on-campus crime has been drastically reduced. The goal of the CSO program is to provide a visible presence on campus and promote a sense of safety awareness.

Through on-campus jobs, UW-Whitewater provides opportunities for students looking to earn money while gaining professional experience to prepare for life after college. In the last year, UWW invested nearly $4.9 million in student employment. To learn more about the Campus Safety Officer program, visit https://www.uww.edu/adminaffairs/police/students/cso.