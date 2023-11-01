Minooka High’s Jacobson named Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club’s student of the month

Minooka Community High School senior Molly Jacobson, daughter of Brad and Kristine Jacobson of Channahon, was named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club’s Student of the Month for October.

Jacobson maintains a 4.42 GPA on the 4.0 scale, and she’s on the high honor roll as well as an SPC scholar athlete on the varsity softball team, a memer of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Connections Crew, and Indian Nation. Outside of the classroom, she participates in club volleyball, travel softball, is a 9u softball assistant coach in the community and a Vacation Bible School camp counselor.

“In our first year of having an adapted PE and Leadership class, Molly has done a great job being a leader and working with our REACH students,” said Brand Kunz, Molly’s nominating teacher. “During our PE Homecoming Olympic Games, Molly was a leader for her team, which included REACH students and helping her team win a gold medal. She was very instrumental in helping her peers feel included in the competitions. Molly is also active with our Indian Nation who played a big part in Homecoming and in being student leaders of school spirit.”

Jacobson is still exploring different universities, and plans to major in biology on a pre-professional health track with special interests in pediatric oncology or children with disabilities.

“There are so many people right here in our community that are in need,” Jacobson said. “Therefore, I feel it is important that we join together to take care of our neighbors. Any student can make a difference at their school and in their community by volunteering their time. At MCHS, there are endless opportunities such as selling t-shirts to raise money for organizations like Pink Heals and the Cassie Marino Foundation, collecting food for local food banks, and participating in one of the many blood drives we host each year. If everyone helped even a little bit, the difference we could make together would be immense.”