Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission announces outreach event on Nov. 6

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission is working with the Outreach team from Edward Hines VA Hospital and the Morris American Legion to host an outreach event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 212 W. Washington St. on Monday. Nov. 6.

There have been significant changes to the laws that govern veteran benefits over the past year. The PACT Act, the COMPACT act, the MISSION Act, along with other changes to benefits and services.

“We get calls every week inquiring about benefits and services available for veterans and their dependents,” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the Grundy County VAC. “ We are happy to answer those questions and educate veterans about the benefits they might be eligible for. Unfortunately, there are also a lot of urban myths about VA services and benefits. We are here to help clarify those as well. Having the opportunity to get out into the community with the staff from Hines VA Hospital is another opportunity to educate our veterans.”

This event is open to all veterans and no registration is required.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA), Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,321 health care facilities, including 172 medical centers and 1,138 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.

The VHA is extending and expanding VA health care eligibility based on the changes to the laws enacted by Congress. The VAC encourages all veterans to apply, no matter their separation date. Their eligibility depends on their service history and other factors. Enrollment is free.

These events are all free and open to all area veterans, no registration is required.

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission along with the US Department of Veterans Affairs Edward Hines Medical Center are able to help answer questions about VA health care, the PACT Act, Camp Lejeune water, and many other veterans benefits and programs. They can also discuss many other federal, state and local veterans benefits and services.

Veterans may also be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. If you enlisted after September 7, 1980, or entered active duty after October 16, 1981, veterans must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which they were called to active duty. There are other criteria that may also make them eligible for VA health care.

Those interested need to bring a DD214 and a Photo ID if they would like to discuss any benefits or like to file a claim for any benefits or services. The Grundy County VAC can assist anyone who doesn’t have one with getting a copy.

A veteran is also welcome to contact the VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to ask general questions or to schedule an office appointment.