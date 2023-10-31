Grundy County participates in Operation Green Light in support of local veterans

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Grundy County has announced plans to illuminate county buildings green from November 6-12 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans.

The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO), raises awareness around the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Now in its second year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, building upon successful efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021. In 2022, over 300 counties participated in Operation Green Light.

“Grundy County and its citizens have always been very supportive of the veteran’s community,” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission. " As Veterans Day approaches this is another opportunity for us as a community to show our support but also as a way for the county and the veteran service organizations to continue to educate veterans and the community about the challenges veterans face and the resources available to them to face those challenges.”

In addition to lighting county buildings, bridges, and other meaningful landmarks, residents, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their home to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

“Operation Green Light is a gesture of support and appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “With hundreds of counties coming together to light everything from bridges to courthouses, we know veterans across the country will see and feel the gratitude we all feel for their service and sacrifices.”

Counties and residents across the country are sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.