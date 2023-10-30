October 30, 2023
Morris Theatre Guild raising money for Northern Illinois Food Bank

By Shaw Local News Network
The flyer for the Morris Theatre Guild's Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol.

The flyer for the Morris Theatre Guild's Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol. (Photo contributed by the Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild is raising money for the Northern Illinois Food Bank during the holiday season.

The guild is asking its supporters to help make the holiday a little brighter for those that could use their help, and it’s hoping to raise $2,500.

A contribution will help with food distribution and feeding opportunities across 13 counties in Northern Illinois. Each dollar donated can provide $8 worth of groceries for a neighbor in need.

Those interested in donating can go to https://secure.qgiv.com/event/morristheaterguild/.

The next Morris Theatre Guild production is Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, which runs at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 2, and Dec. 8 and 9 and at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

Morris
