Morris Cruise Night prepares for Thanks-Giving Back November cruise on Friday

While everyone else is preparing their homes for Trick-or-Treat, Morris Cruise Night is preparing its final cruise of the year for Thanks-Giving Back at 5 p.m. on Friday in Downtown Morris.

The November cruise moves from its typical Saturday night slot into the Friday a week earlier with the intention of benefiting two local organizations: The Grundy Community Lending Closet and the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission.

There will be no registration fee required for this cruise, although Morris Cruise Night is accepting donations for both the lending closet and the Veterans Assistance Commission.

The lending closet is requesting monetary donations to replace old and broken equipment, and the Veterans Assistance Commission is requesting gift cards to Walmart, Aldi, Jewel, or gas cards.

The Grundy Community Lending Closet provides a short-term loan, free of charge, for equipment including wheelchairs, canes, bath benches, crutches and more. The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission is operated by and for veterans for the purpose of promoting the welfare of honorably discharged veterans of military service and their families.