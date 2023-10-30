Channahon officers search for suspect in robbery at Love’s Travel Stop

Channahon police officers are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at 2:37 a.m. Monday at Love’s Travel Stop, 23801 W. Bluff Road.

The suspect is reported to be a black male who was wearing a black ski mask and gloves, dressed in camouflage clothing. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working the counter. Officers said a weapon was implied but not displayed.

The clerk complied with the suspect’s instructions and the suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV before officers could arrive at the scene. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information on this robbery should contact the Channahon Police Department at 815-467-2112 or Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 for people who wish to remain anonymous.