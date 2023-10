Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 An exterminator, the Blue Ninja, the Mad Hatter and Wednesday Addams stand on the front steps of the Grundy County Courthouse during the Lions Club Costume Contest on Thursday. (Michael Urbanec)

It started pouring right about 10 minutes into the Morris Lions Club Costume Contest, but that didn’t deter anyone’s good time.

Kids crowded onto the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn to show off their costumes, and some even won prizes for their creativity.