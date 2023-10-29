Community Pulse: Last chance to register for Chamber’s Empower event

So often as mothers, wives, career professionals, community leaders - whatever hat you wear - we lose ourselves in these roles.

These roles become our identities. When I’m out and about in the community I’m often referred to as the “Chamber lady” or “Richard’s mom.” I am so proud of those titles and how I earned them. These roles are a huge part of what makes me, me. But the Chamber, my kids, my husband are not who I am.

Sometimes I forget this. We all forget this.

At the Chamber’s Empower event Nov. 14 presented by Old National Bank we will hear from Keynote Speaker Jonelle Carter of GLOW Pro Coaching who will help us remember who we are behind the titles, and how to empower ourselves and each other. To compliment this, we also will chat with some of our local leaders and learn a little more about the women behind these jobs.

Our featured leaders are Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes, Constellation’s Dresden Station Plant Manager Carolyne Joseph, and Tiffany Wills, owner of Tunnel Vision Training in Coal City.

There will be no podium, no panel, but a warm, comfortable setting where stories, lessons and connections will be shared.

The event is sponsored by Grundy Bank, WCSJ and K Country, Lori Bonarek Realty, D Construction and Sunshine Garden Center. It will be from 1-4:30 p.m. and will include appetizers, the presentation, an inspirational exercise, and end with a cocktail hour included in the price of admission. Tickets are $30 for Chamber members and $35 non-members.

Registration closes Nov. 6 so sign up now at grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113. We hope you will all join us for this inspirational event.

Upcoming Chamber Events

Wednesday, Nov. 1 - Coffee & Company from 8-9 a.m. with M&M Bank, 25140 W. Channon Dr., Channahon. All are invited and free to attend.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 - Ribbon Cutting with Joyful Crystals, 304 W. Mondamin St., Unit 120, Minooka.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 - Ribbon Cutting bluTaco, 301 S. Broadway St., Coal City

Thursday, Nov. 16 - connect@4 from 4-6 p.m. at Heartland Bank, 500 Bob Blair Road, Minooka. All are invited and free to attend. The Heart of the Community Award will also be presented.

Save the date for our Holiday connect@4 with Old National Bank at Maria’s Ristorante in Morris on Dec. 7 and Coffee & Company on Dec. 13 at Morris Building & Loan. Details to come.

For more information on the Grundy County Chamber call 815-942-0113 or visit grundychamber.com.